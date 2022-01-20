Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Signature Bank has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Signature Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $17.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $351.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

