Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $429.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $387.00 to $429.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.50.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $351.43 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

