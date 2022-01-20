Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Compass Point

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Compass Point in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $351.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.82. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 186.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after acquiring an additional 295,422 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

