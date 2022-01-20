Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 6,511 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $22.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

