Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $593,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,282. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

