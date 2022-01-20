Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $144.11 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

