SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $363.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.62. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 87.03%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

