Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

