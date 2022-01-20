SilverCrest Metals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11.

SIL opened at C$10.82 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.93.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

