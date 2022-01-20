Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 37.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 33.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLP opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $896.38 million, a PE ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

