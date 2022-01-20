Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Up 13.3%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI)’s stock price was up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 365,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 212,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

