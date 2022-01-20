Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 5,006 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

