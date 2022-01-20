Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $592,000 in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in City by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in City by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in City by 89.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of City by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

CHCO opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. City Holding has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.