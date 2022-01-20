Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xperi were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 18.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 745,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 52.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

