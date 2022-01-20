Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,500 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $151.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.33. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.54 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

