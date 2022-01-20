Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,800 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.