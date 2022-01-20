Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $283,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Vericel by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,302.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

