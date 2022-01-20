Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 155,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 314,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.94 million and a PE ratio of 530.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

