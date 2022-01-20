Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 4,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 145.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 45,283 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Slam by 181.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 891,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Slam by 89.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.