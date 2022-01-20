Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,496.28

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,496.28 ($20.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,623.50 ($22.15). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,601 ($21.84), with a volume of 1,903,968 shares.

SMIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780 ($24.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,534.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,496.28.

In related news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.69), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($56,321.60).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

