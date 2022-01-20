Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTMO opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $2,031,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 29.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 109,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $995,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

