Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 25th (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s (NASDAQ:SWAGU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 25th. Software Acquisition Group Inc III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAGU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.