Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.86

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €30.86 ($35.07) and last traded at €31.28 ($35.55), with a volume of 76211 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.26 ($35.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.51.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

