Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 243,341 shares.The stock last traded at $17.79 and had previously closed at $17.34.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 329,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 118.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

