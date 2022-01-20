Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 243,341 shares.The stock last traded at $17.79 and had previously closed at $17.34.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 329,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 118.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.
About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
