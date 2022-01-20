Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 609,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

