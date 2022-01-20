Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SNGX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 11,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,611. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,663.94% and a negative return on equity of 103.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Soligenix during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 166.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

