Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

SRNE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 57,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,429. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

