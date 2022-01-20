SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Update

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,440,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 27,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter worth $11,267,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SOS by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 736,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,877,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 3,488,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. SOS has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

