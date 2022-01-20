SOTA Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $320.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $286,704.50 and approximately $320.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOTA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

