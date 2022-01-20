South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SABK remained flat at $$15.75 during trading on Thursday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.