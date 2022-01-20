South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 58.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 222,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

