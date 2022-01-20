Spaceswap Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.84 or 0.07470401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.88 or 1.00157054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

