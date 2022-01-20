SparkPoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.65 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,379,268,005 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

