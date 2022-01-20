SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,122,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,117. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $104.98 and a one year high of $132.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

