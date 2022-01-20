SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.91

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.91 and last traded at $112.77, with a volume of 61345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 199,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,589,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,318,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,119,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.