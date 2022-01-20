Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00200168 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00039379 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00036814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00421874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00071359 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

