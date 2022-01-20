Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,380 ($59.76) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,370 ($59.63) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.98) to GBX 3,150 ($42.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($58.67) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,840 ($52.39).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,474 ($47.40) on Tuesday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,945 ($40.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.86). The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,633.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,699.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

