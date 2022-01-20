Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $116.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.57.

Shares of SPB opened at $93.14 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.