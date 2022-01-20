Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.05. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SPIR stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93. Spire has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

