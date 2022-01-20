Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $22,630,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,572,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

