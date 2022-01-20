Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Spotify Technology worth $77,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,824,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.91.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

