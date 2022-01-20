Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.83.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,572,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average of $227.76. Square has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.