SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 605,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 969.6 days.

SSPPF stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 350 ($4.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

