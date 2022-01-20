SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

SSRM stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.