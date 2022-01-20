STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of STAAR Surgical worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,680,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 156,440 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 201,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.