StableXSwap (STAX) Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $368.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003481 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,338.12 or 0.99941751 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00029532 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.00596304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.