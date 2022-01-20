Stafi (FIS) Market Cap Hits $10.55 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Stafi has a market cap of $10.55 million and $1.76 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00198325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00415238 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00068100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.