State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $6,982,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 over the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

