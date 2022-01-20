State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.