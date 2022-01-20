State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -91.95%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

